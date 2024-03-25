Missing 9-year-old girl found raped and murdered in Kenya

March 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A missing 9-year-old girl identified as Mosha, has been found murdered in Kenya.

A human rights activist, Njeri Wa Migwi, who disclosed this in a post on Sunday, March 24, 2024, said the incident happened in the Soweto area of Nairobi.

It was gathered that the grade 3 pupil was last seen alive while playing with her friends on Friday, March 22.

According to reports, her mother went to call her to come in for dinner but they couldn’t find her.

The family went to report to the police at both Kayole and Soweto stations after two hours of searching for her at the neighbours’ houses.

On Saturday morning, her body was found dumped on the roof of the building next to their house.

She had been raped and killed by an unknown person. (www.naija247news.com).