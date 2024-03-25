Market Index Drops by 0.49% as Investors Await MPC Meeting Outcome

Today’s market saw a negative trend with the All-Share Index dropping by 0.49%, attributed to profit-taking in recently performing stocks and cautious investor sentiment ahead of the MPC meeting. The index closed at 104,136.35, marking a 0.49% decrease, while Market Capitalization fell by 0.49% to ₦58.88 trillion.

Trading activity dipped as Total Volume and Total Value traded decreased by 39.27% and 20.04% respectively, with 306.82 million units valued at ₦11,383.20 million exchanged in 9,343 deals. JAIZBANK led in volume traded, while MTNN dominated in value.

Top gainers included ELLAHLAKES, MORISON, and SUNUASSUR, while DANGSUGAR and INTENEGINS were among the top losers. The market breadth was negative with 20 gainers and 30 losers.

Sector performance varied with Banking and Consumer goods sectors declining by 1.72% and 0.83% respectively, while Insurance and Industrial sectors saw slight growth. The Oil & Gas sector remained unchanged.

Top 10 traders by volume included JAIZBANK and UBA, while GTCO led in value traded. MTNN dominated the Telecom sector in both volume and value traded.