Nigeria

LASG, reopen Lekki conservation centre after repairs

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Government and the Management of the Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC) have jointly announced the reopening of the Centre’s Walkway to the public, effective from Friday, 29th March 2024, following the completion of extensive routine maintenance works.

Mr. Idris Aregbe, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, confirmed this development during a visit to the Centre in Lekki, accompanied by officials from the Ministry.

Expressing his satisfaction, Aregbe stated that all repairs and renovations on the facility, including the Walkway, have been finalized, ensuring its accessibility for tourism activities during the upcoming Easter celebration.

Aregbe took the opportunity to extend gratitude to Lagosians and tourists worldwide for their patience during the thorough maintenance works conducted at the Centre. The completion of the maintenance signifies a significant milestone in preserving and enhancing the tourism potential of the Lekki Conservation Centre.

Prof. Mathew Onoja, the Director-General of the Centre, also expressed appreciation to the State Government for its intervention, particularly in response to a viral video that circulated in December. He commended the swift efforts made towards repairing and renovating the Centre, acknowledging its importance as a major tourism asset in Lagos State.

Highlighting the Centre's significance, Onoja emphasized its role as a popular destination for tourists from around the globe. He noted that the Centre offers a serene environment conducive to nature tourism and boasts the longest canopy walkway in Africa, attracting visitors seeking unique outdoor experiences.

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
