JUST IN: NASU, SSANU end strike, direct members to resume work Monday

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) have ended their one week warning strike, urging their members to resume work on Monday (today).

The leadership of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) also directed its members to resume duty today (Monday).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The union however gave the federal government two weeks to pay for the withheld salaries.

This is as the House of Representatives Committees on Education have invited the three University-based non teaching staff unions and the Minister of Education to a meeting on Wednesday.

The Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU had declared a seven day warning strike which started on Monday, March 18 and ended on Sunday night over their exclusion in the payment of the four months withheld salaries as directed by President Bola Tinubu, while NAAT also declared a three day warning strike which started on Wednesday.

Academic and administrative activities were paralysed in some public institutions last week as a result of the strike and examinations in some of the universities were affected.

University clinics were also shut during the strike, while water supply in the universities was also cut, a development that led to students going outside their hostels and university environment in search of water.

In a circular to its branch chairmen, the JAC of SSANU and NASU, directed members in the universities and Inter-University centers to resume duty on Monday.

The circular, titled: “Re: 7-Days Warning Strike”, and signed by Prince Peters Adeyemi, NASU General Secretary and Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, SSANU President, reads in parts: “The leadership of National Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) acknowledge and commend the courage, tenacity. commitment and resoluteness of members of the two Unions in effectively prosecuting the 7-day warning strike action across the branches.

“After evaluating the 7-day warning strike that commenced on Monday, 18th March, 2024, the JAC confirmed that the tempo of the warning strike has been massive, comprehensive and total in most of our Universities and Inter-University Centres.

“It therefore salutes the dedication, resoluteness and loyalty of members to the cause of the Union’s struggle for the payment of 4 months’ withheld salaries. We are proud of your concerted efforts.

“Consequently, you are hereby informed that the 7-day warning strike shall end at midnight of Sunday, 24th March, 2024 and normal work will resume on Monday, 25th March, 2024.

“While assuring you that the struggle for the payment of the 4 months’ withheld salaries is ongoing, further issues such as Renegotiation of Year 2009 FGN/NASU and SSANU Agreements, Payment of N50 Billion Earned Allowances and others will continue to receive the same attention.

“Therefore, JAC leadership will continue meaningful engagement with the relevant government agencies in both executive and legislative arms and you will be duly notified of the next line of action(s) to be taken.

“Finally, we appreciate your unflinching support and unalloyed cooperation in this regard.”

President of NAAT, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma said his association has suspended the warning strike and will be meeting with the House of Representatives Committee on Education on Wednesday afternoon.

The Reps Committee has invited the three university – based unions that went on strike alongside the Minister of Education in order to find an amicable resolution of the issues that led to the strike.

The NAAT President said: “We have suspended the strike and directed our members to resume duty immediately. We have also given the government two weeks to pay us the withheld salaries. But if the government fails to pay us after the two weeks, we will take a decision on it.”