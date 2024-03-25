Menu
I met my wife Chioma before I had money – Davido

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Popular Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has opened up on the circumstances at which he met his wife, Chioma Rowland

According to Davido, he has known Chioma before his rise to fame and fortune.

Davido expressed gratitude for meeting her during that period, stressing how difficult it would have been for him to enter relationships now as he would feel every woman wants him for his money or status.

Davido emphasised how success for him lies not just in personal achievements but in the presence of those who stood by him during his humble beginnings.

“I have a friend, anytime I am on the phone with my wife, he would say he has everything in the world, but a wife is what he is missing.

“I met my wife before I had money, but I was telling myself if I didn’t meet her before then and now I am single, and I meet a girl, it wouldn’t be the same. I would feel the lady is talking to me because I am Davido and I have money.

“My own success is when I see people around who were there when I had nothing and they see me now, that’s the feeling, not like when you blow up and start hanging out with a new set of people. You need to keep the people that were there with you since grinding”.

