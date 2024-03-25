How Nigerian-born US Naval officer, Oriola Aregbesola died in Red Sea

The United States Navy has disclosed that a 34-year-old Nigerian-born Naval officer, Oriola Michael Aregbesola died after falling overboard in the Red Sea.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to the US Today, Aregbesola was a Florida-based aviation machinist’s mate 2nd class and was stationed on the USS Mason in the Red Sea since November last year, but declared missing.

A statement issued by the HSM-74 commanding officer, Commander Eric Kohut, read that Aregbesola was the epitome of selfless character and thoughtful warrior spirit in the US Navy sailor.

“Petty Officer Aregbesola fully embodied the selfless character and thoughtful warrior spirit of the United States Navy Sailor,” Kohut said.

“His outstanding performance prior to and during deployment went well beyond aircraft maintenance; he truly saw and valued every member of the ship/air team.”

The 34-year-old was supporting operations in the Red Sea when he went overboard on March 20, according to the US Central Command.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, while further details about his death were not immediately provided but officials said search and recovery operations were conducted.

Aregbesola died as a result of a non-combat-related incident, the Department of Defense said in a statement.

The death of Aregbesola has been the latest involving the US service members deployed in areas in or near the Red Sea amid the Israel-Hamas war.

In January, two Navy SEALs had gone missing in the Arabian Sea during a nighttime boarding mission to seize an unflagged boat carrying illicit Iranian-made weapons to Yemen.

Related News

Olarenwaju, Ajiborisha, Adeniji-Adele to APC: Don’t pick non-indigenes to run Lagos affair

Tinubu approves renewed hope fund to bridge infrastructure gap

I wasn’t in Kogi during governorship election — SDP’s star witness tells Tribunal

Aregbesola was from Miramar, Florida, and was stationed on the USS Mason deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, according to the Department of Defense.

He was assigned to the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, the Navy said in a statement. The USS Mason had been operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area since November.

Aregbesola joined the Navy in July 2020 and reported to HSM-74 in December 2020, according to the Navy.

“He will continue on in the heart of every Swamp Fox and our brothers and sisters in the IKE Carrier Strike Group,” Kohut said. “Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with his family.”