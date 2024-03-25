Menu
North West

Gumi not involved in rescue of abducted Kaduna pupils — Gov Sani

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Kaduna Governor Uba Sani said popular Kaduna-based Muslim cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, was not involved in the safe return of abducted Kuriga pupils.
The schoolchildren were rescued on Sunday by the military in collaboration with local authorities from neighbouring Zamfara State where the hostages were moved to by their kidnappers.

The Governor, who stated this on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme, said the cleric had offered to negotiate with bandits for the release of the pupils.

Read Also: Gumi: security agencies have no right to declare anyone terror financier
Sani described as speculations, talks in some quarters that ransom was paid, stressing that Gumi was not involved in the rescue of the pupils.

According to him: “All those speculations you are hearing today are figments of some people’s imagination.

“I can tell you that without any fear of contradiction. There was nothing like Gumi in this operation. I can tell you. I won’t undermine the efforts of our Armed Forces.”

