Nigeria Metro News

Four die in Bauchi alms distribution stampede

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 25, 2024.

At least Four women have lost their lives in a stampede during an almsgiving exercise for the poor in Bauchi State.

The incident occurred at the Shafa Holdings Company Plc headquarters along Jos Road at about 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

It was gathered that the crowd, mostly women, children, widows and divorcees, had gathered at the company as early as 7 am for the distribution of the Zakat items.

The exercise started smoothly as the beneficiaries were called in in groups to receive the items until the others became restless and apprehensive leading to a struggle to get into the main premises.

A stampede ensued as the women tried to force themselves inside the premises.

Many of them fell on the ground and were trampled upon leading to the casualties.

They were rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) Bauchi for medical attention where four were confirmed dead.

Spokesperson for the State Police Command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who confirmed the incident said the situation has been stabilised.

“On receiving the distress call, the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed immediately directed for urgent action directing for mobilization of personnel to the scene for action,” the PPRO said.

“On getting to the scene, the Police operative joined in the rescue operations, and cordoned off the area to prevent further casualties while the exercise was stopped.”. (www.naija247news.com).

