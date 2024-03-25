Menu
South South

Edo mineral deposits can sustain 20 mega plants, says commissioner

By: Naija247news

Date:

he Edo State Commissioner for Mining and Energy, Enaholo Ojiefoh, has stated that the state has enough solid mineral deposits to sustain more than 20 mega plants.

Speaking during a joint live chat with his counterpart in the Ministry of Digital Economy, Science and Technology, Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor, he noted that the state had enormous deposits of limestone, dolomite, gold, kaolin, feldspar, clay, gemstone, and quartz.

According to Ojiefoh, the state is determined to exploit the minerals.

He stated, “BUA has been mining in a particular spot for over 10 years. Freedom Group has been mining on their site for over 30 years. They are over 50 years old.

“The hills you see when going through Okpella are all minerals. The same applies to Akoko Edo. There is a huge deposit of dolomite, limestone, and many others across the state.”.

The commissioner noted that the state government was looking at expanding the number of ceramics companies in the state to increase productivity and create more jobs.

Ojiefoh added that the move would boost the state’s revenue and allow for skill development as the companies would have to train more people to fill vacancies.

“We are ready for investment in Edo. We do not just want to identify the minerals; we want to use them to drive industrialisation and that is the mandate we have from the governor,” he asserted.

JUST IN: NASU, SSANU end strike, direct members to resume work Monday
Olubadan: Olakulehin’s enthronement process begins Tuesday
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

