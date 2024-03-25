Menu
Ecobank Group Commits to Gender Equality with Signing of UN Women’s Empowerment Principles

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Ecobank, the leading pan-African banking group, has officially endorsed the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) by UN Women and the UN Global Compact. This commitment, announced by Ecobank Group CEO Jeremy Awori during a webinar co-hosted with UN Women, underscores the bank’s dedication to advancing gender equality and empowering women across its operations.

Under the theme “Invest in Women: Why does it matter? How can we accelerate it?”, the webinar emphasized the importance of inclusive investment in women and strategies to overcome biases and discriminatory practices hindering their progress.

Jeremy Awori stated, “At Ecobank, we are fully committed to driving gender equality, ensuring women and girls have equal rights and opportunities. Signing the WEPs is another step in our determination to advance gender equality and inclusion.”

Ecobank’s renowned Ellevate program offers tailored solutions to women-owned or focused businesses, including financial services, skills training, and mentoring. Since its launch in November 2020, the program has supported over 73,000 women entrepreneurs and disbursed over US$177 million in loans.

In addition to Ellevate, Ecobank has established a Diversity and Inclusion Council, sponsored gender-based violence awareness programs, and implemented mentoring and career development initiatives for women. The bank is also set to launch a women supplier program to integrate more women-owned businesses into its procurement process.

Mireille Kamitatu of UN Women praised Ecobank’s leadership, highlighting the bank’s role in advancing gender equality across Africa. The signing of WEPs aligns Ecobank with global efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

By joining the WEPs community, Ecobank’s Group CEO signals the bank’s commitment to gender equality and collaborative action to empower women, including equal pay, gender-responsive supply chains, and a zero-tolerance policy against workplace harassment.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

