Ecobank Group Commits to Gender Equality with Signing of UN Women’s Empowerment Principles

Ecobank, the leading pan-African banking group, has officially endorsed the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) by UN Women and the UN Global Compact. This commitment, announced by Ecobank Group CEO Jeremy Awori during a webinar co-hosted with UN Women, underscores the bank’s dedication to advancing gender equality and empowering women across its operations.

Under the theme “Invest in Women: Why does it matter? How can we accelerate it?”, the webinar emphasized the importance of inclusive investment in women and strategies to overcome biases and discriminatory practices hindering their progress.

Jeremy Awori stated, “At Ecobank, we are fully committed to driving gender equality, ensuring women and girls have equal rights and opportunities. Signing the WEPs is another step in our determination to advance gender equality and inclusion.”

Ecobank’s renowned Ellevate program offers tailored solutions to women-owned or focused businesses, including financial services, skills training, and mentoring. Since its launch in November 2020, the program has supported over 73,000 women entrepreneurs and disbursed over US$177 million in loans.

In addition to Ellevate, Ecobank has established a Diversity and Inclusion Council, sponsored gender-based violence awareness programs, and implemented mentoring and career development initiatives for women. The bank is also set to launch a women supplier program to integrate more women-owned businesses into its procurement process.

Mireille Kamitatu of UN Women praised Ecobank’s leadership, highlighting the bank’s role in advancing gender equality across Africa. The signing of WEPs aligns Ecobank with global efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

By joining the WEPs community, Ecobank’s Group CEO signals the bank’s commitment to gender equality and collaborative action to empower women, including equal pay, gender-responsive supply chains, and a zero-tolerance policy against workplace harassment.