Death toll in stampede during Bauchi almsgiving zakat rises to 7

March 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The death toll in a tragic stampede during an almsgiving programme in Bauchi over the weekend has risen to seven, police authorities in the state say.

Six of the victims were pronounced dead at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital while one died at home, the spokesman of the Bauchi Police Command Ahmed Wakilin said on Monday, March 25, while giving an update about the incident.

The deceased have been named.

They are:

1. Aisha Usman ‘f’ aged 13yrs of Gwang Gwang Gwang, Bauchi

2. Sahura Abubakar ‘f’ aged 55yrs of Anguwan, Bauchi

3. Aisha Ibrahim Abubakar ‘f’ aged 43yrs of Kobi Street, Bauchi.

4. Khadija Isah ‘f’ aged 8yrs of Karofi, Bauchi

5. Maryam Suleiman ‘f’ aged 20 years of Kandahar, Bauchi

6. Maryam Shuibu ‘f’ aged 16 years Gwang Gwan Gwan, Bauchi 7. Hassana Saidu ‘f’ aged 53 years of Dutsen Tanshi, Bauchi.

The stampede occurred on Sunday, March 24, at Shafa Holdings Company Plc along Jos Road in the Bauchi metropolis where many residents had gathered to receive N10,000 each which was generously provided by a philanthropist.(www.naija247news.com).