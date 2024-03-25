Menu
“CBN Issues Circular to BDCs, Sells $10,000 per BDC at N1,251/$1”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has taken a step to regulate foreign exchange transactions by issuing a circular to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators. According to the circular, each BDC was sold $10,000 at a rate of N1,251 per US dollar.

Nairametrics, a financial news platform, reported that the CBN instructed BDCs to sell the dollars to eligible customers with a margin not exceeding 1.5% above the purchase price.

The circular stated: “We refer to our letter to you referenced TED/DIR/CON/GOM/001/071 in respect of the above subject wherein the CB approved a second tranche of sale of FX to eligible BDCs. We write to inform you of the sale of $10,000 to each BDC at the rate of N1,251/$1. The BDCs are to sell to eligible end users at a spread of NOT MORE THAN 1.5 per cent above the purchase price.”

Further details are expected to be provided later.

