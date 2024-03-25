Menu
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Boko Haram attacks Yobe military base, kills soldier

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists about midnight of Saturday attacked a military base in Gujba town, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State, killing a soldier.

The Yobe State Police Command spokesman, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, who confirmed the attack to The PUNCH, said a military patrol vehicle was also torched by the suspected terrorists.

Reliable local sources told The PUNCH that the suspected insurgents, who stormed the town by 12 midnight, shooting sporadically and subsequently attacking the military base, were later repelled by troops who chased them out to the surrounding bush.

A resident of Gujba, Modu Bahna, while narrating his ordeal, said, “They (suspected terrorists) stormed the town some minutes after midnight, shooting sporadically and the majority of us took to our heels into the surrounding bushes for dear lives.”Another source at Gujba, Dala Bukar, said, “The attackers did not kill any civilian or looted food or other essential commodities stores.

“They only attacked the two patrol vehicles in the military base where a soldier was killed.”

Confirming the attack, the police spokesman, Abdulkarim, said, “The only thing I can confirm to you now is the attack, a soldier was killed and troops and CJTF engaged the suspected terrorists.”

The Maiduguri-Damaturu-Gujba-Biu Road, The PUNCH could recall, has been suffering a resurgence of attacks by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in recent months.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

