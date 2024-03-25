Menu
Search
Subscribe
Investigative News and Reports

Binance executive escaped with smuggled passport, INTERPOL on the trail – ONSA

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has admitted that a Binance Executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, escaped from custody with a smuggled passport.
It also said the personnel in charge of Anjarwalla’s custody have been arrested pending investigation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

But ONSA said security agencies were working with the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) to watch-list the suspect and re-arrest him.

The update on Binance Executive was contained in a statement by Head – Strategic Communication , Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Zakari U. Mijinyawa ,

The statement reads: “The Office of the National Security Adviser confirms that Nadeem Anjarwalla, a suspect in the ongoing criminal probe into the activities of Binance in Nigeria has escaped from lawful custody on Friday, 22 March 2024.

Read Also: BREAKING: FG charges Binance with tax evasion, others
“Upon receiving this report, this office took immediate steps, in conjunction with relevant security agencies , MDAs, as well as the international community, to apprehend the suspect. Security agencies are working with Interpol for an international arrest warrant on the suspect .

“Preliminary investigation shows that Mr Anjarwalla fled Nigeria using a smuggled passport.

“The personnel responsible for the custody of the suspect have been arrested, and a thorough investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to his escape from lawful detention.

“Recall that the Federal Government of Nigeria, like other governments around the world, has been investigating money laundering and terrorism financing transactions perpetrated on the Binance currency exchange platform.

“Until his escape, Nadeem Anjarwalla, who holds British and Kenyan nationalities and serving as Binance’s Africa regional manager, was being tried by Nigerian courts.

“The suspect escaped while under a 14-day remand order by a court in Nigeria. He was scheduled to appear before the court again on 4 April 2024. “

The statement asked Nigerians to provide useful information on the fleeing suspect.

“We urge the Nigerian public and the international community to provide whatever information they have that can assist law enforcement agencies to apprehend the suspect,” it added.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Woman dies after being hit by 22-year-old driver in Lagos
Next article
Geopolitical Changes, African Union Reforms and Election of Next AU Commission’s Chairperson
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Geopolitical Changes, African Union Reforms and Election of Next AU Commission’s Chairperson

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Professor Maurice Okoli The African Union, a continental organization,...

Woman dies after being hit by 22-year-old driver in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The spokesperson of the Lagos State...

Four die in Bauchi alms distribution stampede

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least Four women have lost...

LASG, reopen Lekki conservation centre after repairs

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Government and the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Geopolitical Changes, African Union Reforms and Election of Next AU Commission’s Chairperson

Geopolitics 0
By Professor Maurice Okoli The African Union, a continental organization,...

Woman dies after being hit by 22-year-old driver in Lagos

Nigeria Metro News 0
March 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The spokesperson of the Lagos State...

Four die in Bauchi alms distribution stampede

Nigeria Metro News 0
March 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least Four women have lost...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading