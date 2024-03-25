Menu
Digital Economy

“Access Holdings Spearheads Remittance Market Domination in East and West Africa”

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Led by Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Access Holdings is aggressively pursuing dominance in the remittance market across East and West Africa. Teaming up with Coronation Group, they’re establishing ties with Safaricom and M-Pesa Africa to facilitate a remittance corridor between the two regions. Access Holdings recently made a significant move into East Africa by acquiring the entire issued share capital of National Bank of Kenya Limited. Aig-Imoukhuede emphasized that this partnership symbolizes more than just a convergence of capabilities; it represents a merging of expertise and resources dedicated to driving financial inclusion throughout Africa.

Nigeria and Kenya rank as the first and third largest recipients of diaspora remittances in sub-Saharan Africa respectively, according to data from the World Bank’s Migration and Development Brief report. In 2023, remittances to Nigeria constituted 38% of the total $58 billion remittance flows to the region, with Ghana and Kenya also experiencing notable gains. Access Bank, with over 60 million customers across 21 countries, aims to significantly enhance its remittance business by addressing existing challenges faced by customers.

Pending approval from Kenyan financial authorities, the collaboration aims to connect more than 60 million customers and 5 million businesses across 8 countries, processing over $1 billion in transactions daily. Access Holdings, present in 14 African countries and the largest consumer banking institution, is expected to offer technology-infused financial services, while Coronation Group will contribute its technological expertise.

M-Pesa, dominating Kenya’s mobile money market with a 96.5% share, faces potential separation from Safaricom to mitigate risks. Sitoyo Lopokoyit, managing director of M-Pesa Africa, highlighted the partnership’s alignment with initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), aiming to bolster intra-continental trade. The initial phase will focus on major markets along the East and West African corridor, including Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and Tanzania.

