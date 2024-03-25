44 years old Bassirou Diomaye Faye Emerges as Senegal’s Next President

According to the provisional tally from the National Election Commission on Monday, Bassirou Diomaye Faye is poised to become Senegal’s next president, securing 53.68% of the vote. His closest rival, ruling coalition candidate Amadou Ba, garnered 36.2% of the vote, with 90% of polling station results tallied.

Faye’s victory marks a significant milestone, as he is set to become the country’s youngest president at the age of 44.

Outgoing President Macky Sall extended his congratulations to Faye, acknowledging the smooth conduct of the election and affirming Faye’s win as a triumph for Senegalese democracy.

With Faye surpassing the 50% threshold needed for an absolute majority, a runoff vote is no longer necessary, solidifying his win in the first round.

The election, characterized by peaceful voting and high turnout, saw more than 7 million registered voters participate.

In response to the election result trends, Ba graciously conceded defeat, acknowledging Faye’s victory in the first round. Faye, who was recently released from jail prior to the election, rallied support as a relatively unknown figure outside his party. He campaigned on platforms aimed at combating government corruption and safeguarding Senegal’s economy.

The election outcome follows months of political unrest and uncertainty, with Senegal maintaining its democratic tradition amid regional instability.