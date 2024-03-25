Menu
287 abducted Kaduna school children released

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The 287 school children kidnapped from Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state have been released.

Recall that the schoolchildren from LEA Primary School and Government Secondary School, Kuriga, were abducted on March 7, 2024.

The state governor, Senator Uba Sani, confirmed the release of the school children on Sunday, March 24.

He said in a statement;

“In the name of Allah the Beneficent, the Most Merciful, I wish to announce that our Kuriga school children have been released.

“Our special appreciation goes to our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR for prioritizing the safety and security of Nigerians and particularly ensuring that the abducted Kuriga school children are released unharmed.

“While the school children were in captivity, I spoke with Mr. President several times. He shared our pains, comforted us and worked round the clock with us to ensure the safe return of the children.

“Special mention must also be made of our dear brother, the National Security Adviser, Mal. Nuhu Ribadu for his exemplary leadership. I spent sleepless nights with Mal. Ribadu’s finetuning strategies and coordinating the operations of the security agencies eventually resulted in this successful outcome.

“The Nigerian Army also deserves special commendation for showing that with courage, determination and commitment, criminal elements can be degraded and security restored in our communities.

“We also thank all Nigerians who prayed fervently for the safe return of the school children. This is indeed a day of joy. We give Almighty Allah all the glory.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
