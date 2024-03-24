Menu
Veteran Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor, dies at 62

By: Naija247news

Date:

Veteran Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor, has died after a prolonged illness, at the age of 62.

This was disclosed by a social commentator, Morris Monye, via his X handle, on Sunday.
Muonagor was said to have suffered kidney failure and was on dialysis.

The sudden news of his demise comes just few days after a viral video where he solicited funds to help him have a Kidney transplant.

Monye wrote, “Deeply heartbroken by the news of Amaechi Muonagor’s passing.

“He was a talented Nollywood actor whose presence on our screens was truly masterful.

“We watched with concern as he battled health issues, offering whatever support we could to help him seek treatment in India.

“This tragic loss highlights the need for better healthcare in our country.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muonagor, a native of Idemili, in Anambra, was born Aug. 20, 1962.

He was an actor and producer. In 2016, he was nominated for AMVCA 2017 Best Actor in a comedy.
In 1989, after his youth service, Muonagor started working for the News Agency of Nigeria. He left his job a few years later for an acting role in his first movie as Akunatakasi in Taboo 1, a Nigerian movie.

