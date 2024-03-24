Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business News

“Tony Elumelu Foundation Celebrates 10 Years of Empowering African Entrepreneurs”

By: Naija247news

Date:

Billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu, reaffirms his commitment to tackling poverty across Africa by supporting entrepreneurship. At the 10th anniversary celebration of the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme held in Lagos, Elumelu emphasized the importance of African-led development and the foundation’s role in demonstrating viable alternatives to foreign aid.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Elumelu highlighted the need to empower African youth, stating, “We have 1.2 billion people in Africa, the poverty level is very high, our young ones are over 60 per cent, and we need to create jobs for them.” He emphasized the foundation’s goal to foster entrepreneurship and create sustainable solutions for economic growth.

Regarding the impact of the programme, Elumelu noted, “All have not succeeded but we told ourselves from the beginning that it was not about 100 per cent success, that even if 40, 50 per cent of our beneficiaries succeed, let’s through them eradicate poverty.” He stressed the importance of measuring success and highlighted the $1.2bn revenue generated by programme beneficiaries.

The announcement of the 2024 beneficiaries, who will receive $5,000 non-refundable seed capital each, marked a significant milestone for the foundation. Elumelu expressed gratitude for the opportunity to empower African entrepreneurs and spread prosperity across the continent.

The event also featured remarks from Dr Awele Elumelu, co-founder of TEF, and Nkem Okocha, a beneficiary of the programme, who commended the foundation’s impact on Africa’s future.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Delta monarchs pledge to assist in tracking killers of military officers
Next article
Political Heavyweights Gear Up for Ondo Governorship Primaries in APC Race
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Political Heavyweights Gear Up for Ondo Governorship Primaries in APC Race

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The forthcoming governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress...

Delta monarchs pledge to assist in tracking killers of military officers

Naija247news Naija247news -
How land dispute led to killing of soldiers in...

EDO: Impeachment noose tightens on Shaibu as CJ raises panel

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa,...

Shagari would have made Ekwueme President — Ganduje

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
THE National Chairman of All Progressives Alliance (APC), Dr...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Political Heavyweights Gear Up for Ondo Governorship Primaries in APC Race

South West 0
The forthcoming governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress...

Delta monarchs pledge to assist in tracking killers of military officers

South South 0
How land dispute led to killing of soldiers in...

EDO: Impeachment noose tightens on Shaibu as CJ raises panel

South South 0
The Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading