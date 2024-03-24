Tinubu welcomes safe release of 287 Kuriga school, 17 Tsangaya abductees

… Salutes NSA, armed forces, state govts for successful operations

President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the release of the 287 persons, including school children and teachers, abducted earlier this month in Kuriga, Chikun council area of Kaduna State.

President Tinubu also praised the rescue on Saturday of the 17 pupils of Tsangaya Islamic School in Sokoto State and the efforts of those who worked hard for the success in both cases, especially the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and the security forces.

According to a statement issued Sunday morning by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the also assured Nigerians that his administration deploying detailed strategies to keep institutions of learning safe across the country.

He also used the success stories in both cases of abduction to emphasize the importance of the federal and state governments to work together collaboratively to achieve desired ends, especially in security matters.

“President Bola Tinubu welcomes the news of the release of the Kuriga school children in Kaduna State and emphasizes the importance of collaboration between the federal government and states for expected outcomes, especially on matters of security.

“The President commends the National Security Adviser, the Security Agencies, and the Kaduna State Government for the dispatch and diligence with which they handled this situation, noting that incipient urgency, meticulous attention, and tireless dedication are critical to optimal outcomes in cases of mass abductions.

“President Tinubu also welcomes the release of pupils of a Tsangaya school in Sokoto State, commending all the parties to the feat for their valiant effort.

“The President assures Nigerians that his administration is deploying detailed strategies to ensure that our schools remain safe sanctuaries of learning, not lairs for wanton abductions”, the statement said.