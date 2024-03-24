State Default on Minimum Wage Payment as Negotiations Intensify

Many states are grappling with the challenge of implementing the new minimum wage, with six states, including Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Kebbi, Nasarawa, and Zamfara, yet to enforce the current minimum wage of N30,000, even after six years of its introduction. Meanwhile, Ebonyi, Benue, Kogi, and Osun only pay the minimum wage to workers on specific levels.

According to reports, these states have also fallen short in compensating workers to mitigate the impact of the rising cost of living. While some states attribute their inability to pay to financial constraints, others have been criticized for mismanagement.

Among the few states complying with the minimum wage, Ondo and Lagos have made partial payments, with Ondo paying N35,000 and Lagos N31,000. However, several other states have not met this standard, offering payments ranging from N10,000 to N25,000, or nothing at all.

The recent zonal public hearing on the minimum wage highlighted the stark differences in demands between labor activists and governors. Labor proposed figures between N447,000 and N850,000 per month, alarming many state representatives. Despite the challenges, the Minimum Wage Committee continues its discussions, with governors urging a realistic approach considering states’ financial capabilities.

Experts weigh in on the issue, suggesting that states can afford the minimum wage by streamlining their workforce and enhancing revenue generation through improved tax administration, rather than resorting to tax hikes. They emphasize the need for prudent resource management to meet wage obligations while sustaining critical infrastructure development.