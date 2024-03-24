Menu
State Default on Minimum Wage Payment as Negotiations Intensify

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Many states are grappling with the challenge of implementing the new minimum wage, with six states, including Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Kebbi, Nasarawa, and Zamfara, yet to enforce the current minimum wage of N30,000, even after six years of its introduction. Meanwhile, Ebonyi, Benue, Kogi, and Osun only pay the minimum wage to workers on specific levels.

According to reports, these states have also fallen short in compensating workers to mitigate the impact of the rising cost of living. While some states attribute their inability to pay to financial constraints, others have been criticized for mismanagement.

Among the few states complying with the minimum wage, Ondo and Lagos have made partial payments, with Ondo paying N35,000 and Lagos N31,000. However, several other states have not met this standard, offering payments ranging from N10,000 to N25,000, or nothing at all.

The recent zonal public hearing on the minimum wage highlighted the stark differences in demands between labor activists and governors. Labor proposed figures between N447,000 and N850,000 per month, alarming many state representatives. Despite the challenges, the Minimum Wage Committee continues its discussions, with governors urging a realistic approach considering states’ financial capabilities.

Experts weigh in on the issue, suggesting that states can afford the minimum wage by streamlining their workforce and enhancing revenue generation through improved tax administration, rather than resorting to tax hikes. They emphasize the need for prudent resource management to meet wage obligations while sustaining critical infrastructure development.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

