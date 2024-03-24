Simon Ekpa: DHQ plans listing wanted persons names, photos to embassies, airports

Sububu is believed to be the wealthiest bandit leader and narrowly escaped being killed by troops on several occasions, particularly an airstrike on October 24, 2022, where at least 30 terrorists were killed.

In an interview with our correspondent on Saturday, Buba noted that the assistance of relevant agencies in the country would be sought to ensure that the wanted insurgents and terrorists were apprehended.

He also noted that their names and pictures would be submitted to embassies and airports in the country.

Buba said, “Yes, the DHQ will be working with other security agencies to arrest those declared wanted.

“Also, this list will be submitted at airports and embassies to help in apprehending them.”

While explaining why the banners would be placed at strategic locations, he said it was for easy recognition and arrest of the wanted suspects.

Buba, however, urged the citizens to cooperate with the military.

He said, “The banners will be deployed in strategic areas across the country. The deployment of the banners is for ease of recognition and arrest of the wanted persons. The public is urged to cooperate and report to security agencies whenever any of the wanted terrorists is sighted.”

Ex-Generals, others react

Reacting to the declaration, Brig. Gen. Bashir Adewinbi (retd.), described the move as a welcome development.

He said, “This will go a long way to help in arresting them (suspected terrorists), which will help restore security in the country. The insecurity we are experiencing in many parts of the country is not a good one. It has affected every part of our lives. Those people behind the heinous crimes need to be apprehended for peace to reign.

“I will urge the citizens to cooperate with the military as they commence efforts to arrest them. Also, considering that the names of some of those financing terrorists in the country have been released will propel the military to do their work effectively.”

When asked if not placing a bounty on those declared wanted would affect their apprehension, Adewinbi said, “It won’t. We are all feeling the impact of insecurity. I believe Nigerians want a peaceful country and will volunteer information to the military.”

On his part, Brig. Gen. John Agim (retd.), said investigation had been concluded, leading to the identification of individuals deemed to be involved in terrorism hence their placement on the wanted list.

For those who are not in Nigeria, he noted that the proper procedure would be to write to their countries of residence embassies about their activities deemed as terrorism to prompt the respective countries to take action in apprehending them.

He said, “Bounties can only be placed on individuals within the country’s jurisdiction. In Nigeria, the intelligence squad would have initiated operations to locate individuals within the country.

“However, if apprehending them requires assistance from outsiders, they can offer a reward for information that leads to their arrest.”

Also, speaking, the National General Secretary, Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, Gerald Katchy, said it was commendable that the government had taken action potentially leading to the apprehension of certain individuals, which could significantly aid in the fight against insecurity.

He stated, “The inclusion of Simon Ekpa seems funny to me; it is akin to the situation with (Omoyele) Sowore, who was charged but ultimately not proven guilty, leading to the withdrawal of the case. Nnamdi Kanu is facing similar trials in different courts providing varying rulings. Simon Ekpa, currently in Finland, appears to be an outlier in this scenario.”