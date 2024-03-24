Political Heavyweights Gear Up for Ondo Governorship Primaries in APC Race

The forthcoming governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State have drawn the attention of political heavyweights, with a multitude of aspirants vying for candidacy.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Scheduled for November 16, the Ondo gubernatorial race has become a focal point of interest due to its extensive pool of contenders.

The APC has announced the commencement of the sale of nominations, expression of interest, and delegate forms for contestants from April 3 to April 10, 2024, with the primary election set for April 25, 2024.

The mode of primaries adopted by various political parties has become a subject of discussion among political stakeholders, as it is believed that the outcome will significantly influence the trajectory of the race.

Echoing its gubernatorial primary in Edo State, where Monday Okpebholo emerged as the flag bearer, the APC has priced the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at N10m and N40m respectively for Ondo.

While incumbent governors and political parties often favor their incumbents, Governor Aiyedatiwa faces challenges following his assumption of office in December 2023, succeeding the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

Political observers opine that the ruling APC holds an advantage over the opposition, positioning it as a frontrunner in the forthcoming poll.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), party primaries for the Ondo State governorship election will commence in the next two weeks on April 6 and conclude on April 27.

INEC further confirmed that 16 out of 19 registered political parties have shown interest in contesting the November 16 governorship election in the state.

The list of aspirants, including former lawmakers, ex-government officials, military personnel, business moguls, and party leaders, underscores the diverse spectrum of contenders vying for the gubernatorial seat in Ondo State.

The aspirants in no particular order are as follows:

1. Mayowa Akinfolarin – Former member of the House of Representatives

2. Oladunni Odu – Former Secretary to the State Government (SSG)

3. Lucky Aiyedatiwa – Incumbent Ondo governor

4. Gbenga Edema – Former Chairman of the Ondo State Oil-producing Areas Development Commission and former member who represented the State on the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

5. Brig. Gen. Olamide Ohunyeye (retd) – Retired Director of Finance at the Nigerian Defence Academy

6. Jimoh Ibrahim – Business mogul and incumbent Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District

7. Wale Akinterinwa – Former Ondo Commissioner for Finance

8. Isaac Kekemeke – APC National Vice Chairman (South-West)

9. Prof. Francis Faduyile – Former Special Adviser to the late Governor Akeredolu on Health

10. Chief Olusola Oke – Two-time governorship candidate in the state (2012 and 2016)

11. Dr Paul Akintelure

12. Sola Ebisemi – Former Commissioner for the Environment in the state

13. Ifeoluwa Oyedele – Executive Director (Engineering and Technical Services) at Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited

14. Adedayo Faduyile – Former President of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA)

15. Olusola Iji

16. Jimi Odimayo

17. Matthew Oyerinmade

18. Funmilayo Adekojo