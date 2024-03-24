Police nab six in Adamawa over stolen tricycles

The Adamawa state police command has arrested six people, three from neigbouring Borno state for allegedly receiving stolen tricycles.

In a statement signed by the state police public relations officer, Suleiman Nguroje, and released to newsmen on Sunday, March 24, the command said the arrests were made last Wednesday, March 20, in what it described as another significant stride in combating tricycle theft.

According to the statement: “On March 20, 2024, the efforts of officers attached to SCID Yola led to the apprehension of six individuals for the offence of receiving stolen tricycles.”

The statement named the suspects as Idi Abdullahi, aged 20 and resident of Rumde Baru, Jimeta, Adamawa state; Mohammad Tukur, 21 years old and resident of Rimergo, in Borno State; and Umar Hassan, aged 33, resident of Rimergo, Borno State.

The other suspects are Umar Yusha’u, aged 26 and resident of Mubi South in Adamawa State; Usman Ladan, aged 22, from Rumde Baru in Jimeta, Adamawa State; and Abubakar Idrisa, aged 23, from Rimergo, Borno State.

“Following thorough investigations conducted, the principal suspects were promptly charged to court and remanded in a correctional centre pending investigation,” the police stated.

It added that the state commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris Falling, has commended the dedication by officers of the Anti-Shilla squad for arresting the suspects.

The CP urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to partner with the Police and security agencies to rid the state of criminals.