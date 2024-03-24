Our youths not planning any attack on military locations in Niger Delta- INC

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

THE Ijaw National Congress (INC) has dismissed as fake and misleading, claims that Ijaw youths are planning coordinated attacks on military locations and facilities across the Niger Delta.

President of the INC, the parent Ijaw social cultural organisation, Prof Benjamin Okaba stated this on Sunday while reacting to an alleged intelligence report directing military formations in the region to be on high alert over the purported plan.

Describing the report as false and aimed at tarnishing the image of the Ijaw nation, Okaba said there was no such plan or any reason or justification that warrants contemplating such devilish plan by the Ijaw Youth Council, and any other organization in Ijaw land.

His words, “As the umbrella organisation of Ijaw people worldwide, our attention has been drawn to an orchestrated report aimed at pitching the Federal Government and military against the Ijaw nation.

“We have carried out diligent investigation and found out that the report is not only fake but a figment of the imagination of those who concocted and generated this delicate, devilish and unfortunate idea.

“The region needs peace, tranquility and development now more than ever and we are all united as Ijaw people in condemning the dastardly acts of the criminals who killed the officers and men of the Nigerian Army.

“We, however, wish to reiterate as in our earlier statements on this subject matter that the military should be more professional in fishing out the culprits. More damages should not be inflicted on the innocent indigenes and that justice be tampered with mercy to the extent of exempting the innocent citizens of the affected communities in their reprisal operations.

“We also wish to use this opportunity to warn and advice members of the political class within and outside the region that they should not take their desperate politics beyond the level of decency.

“The originators of this evil and very dangerous plot are the true enemies of the Ijaw nation.”