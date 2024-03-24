Menu
Oluwo of Iwoland Urges Nigerians to Convert Dollars to Naira for Economic Stability

By: Naija247news

Date:

In an effort to stabilize the national currency, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwoland, calls upon Nigerians to exchange their dollars for naira. The monarch highlights the importance of reducing the availability of dollars in the market to mitigate inflationary pressures.

According to the Oluwo, hoarding dollars contributes to artificial scarcity, leading to unfavorable exchange rates and inflation. He emphasizes the need for collective action to inject hoarded dollars into circulation, thereby easing economic hardship.

In a statement conveyed by his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, the Oba underscores the significance of supporting locally-made products as another means to bolster the economy. He sets an example by personally patronizing Nigerian goods, including purchasing a made-in-Nigeria Innoson vehicle and exclusively wearing Nigerian-made clothing materials.

The Oluwo encourages public awareness campaigns to promote the consumption of Nigerian products, envisioning a more prosperous and sustainable economy through collective effort and sacrifice.

