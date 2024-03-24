Menu
OKUAMA: Widow of slain Major Shaffa 'pregnant, has two small children to cater for'

The tragic demise of Major Salisu Danjuma Shaffa, a brave military officer, has left a deep wound in the hearts of his family, friends, and colleagues. According to sources, Major Shaffa, along with other officers and soldiers, fell victim to a deadly ambush during a rescue mission in Delta State. The news of his passing has brought immense sorrow to those who knew him.

Major Shaffa, a distinguished alumnus of the University of Maiduguri and a native of Shaffa town in Borno State, is survived by his wife, who is reportedly expecting, and two young children. His untimely death has not only robbed his family of a beloved member but has also left a void in the Nigerian Army and the entire nation.

In response to the tragic incident, family members, friends, and colleagues have expressed their condolences and prayers for the deceased officer. Alhaji Idris Mamman Durkwa, a family friend, called for a thorough investigation into the ambush, urging authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable.



Meanwhile, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume and Dr. Midala Usman Balami have condemned the killings and called for swift justice for the fallen soldiers. They praised Major Shaffa for his dedication to serving the country and expressed solidarity with his family and colleagues during this difficult time.

As the nation mourns the loss of Major Salisu Danjuma Shaffa and his fellow soldiers, there is a collective call for justice and a renewed commitment to honor their sacrifices in defending the nation’s peace and security.

