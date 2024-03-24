Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

“Navigating the Geopolitical Landscape: Understanding the US-China Dynamic”

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Greetings, distinguished guests. It is with great pleasure that I assume the role of moderator tonight, leading an engaging discourse on the rivalry between the United States and China, and its profound implications for the global geopolitical framework.

Before we delve into the insights of our esteemed panelists, Kore and Orville, let us take a moment to contemplate the evolving narrative of the US-China relationship spanning the last quarter-century. This period has witnessed remarkable transformations within both nations. China’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the rapid globalization have notably altered the power dynamics in the Asian region. Concurrently, advancements in technology have fundamentally reshaped the mutual perceptions of these nations and their roles in the global arena.

Formerly characterized by a semblance of cooperation, particularly during the administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama, the relationship between the US and China now confronts a new array of challenges and tensions. Some of these challenges emanate from China’s evolving economic structure as it climbs the value chains and redefines its priorities beyond mere economic expansion. Moreover, reactions to globalization have engendered a tendency to attribute perceived declines in US competitiveness to China, whether justified or not.

As we embark on tonight’s discourse, it is imperative to contemplate the geopolitical ramifications of this intricate relationship. How do the shifting economic landscapes, technological progressions, and divergent policy paradigms influence the global order? Our distinguished panelists are poised to offer invaluable insights, and I eagerly anticipate a robust exchange of ideas.

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
JUST IN: Police nab six cultists with guns, bullets in Osun
Next article
Kidnappers of Edo PDP chair demand ₦500m ransom
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

I will continue to rape political harlots in Rivers state, says Wike

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Nyesom...

Detention of Kanu: Stop killings, he will regain his freedom – Ohanaeze

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
By Chinonso Alozie The President General of  Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide,...

Kidnappers of Edo PDP chair demand ₦500m ransom

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The gunmen who kidnapped on the Edo state chairman...

JUST IN: Police nab six cultists with guns, bullets in Osun

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Six suspected cultists en route to Delta State have...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

I will continue to rape political harlots in Rivers state, says Wike

South South 0
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Nyesom...

Detention of Kanu: Stop killings, he will regain his freedom – Ohanaeze

South East 0
By Chinonso Alozie The President General of  Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide,...

Kidnappers of Edo PDP chair demand ₦500m ransom

South West 0
The gunmen who kidnapped on the Edo state chairman...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading