Kidnappers of Edo PDP chair demand ₦500m ransom

The gunmen who kidnapped on the Edo state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tony Aziegbemi, on Sunday, March 24, contacted his family, and demanded N500 million ransom, after ten days in captivity.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A member of Aziegbemi’s family, who spoke in confidence with our correspondent, was silent on what PDP leaders in Nigeria, including Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, were doing to raise the ransom.

However, Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, a Superintendent of Police (SP), stated that the command was not aware of the huge ransom demanded by the kidnappers.

Aziegbemi was kidnapped at 11 p.m., near his personal residence, off Country Home Road, Government Reservation Area (GRA) Benin, after attending a political meeting at Government House in the state capital.