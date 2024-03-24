Menu
Kidnappers of Edo PDP chair demand ₦500m ransom

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The gunmen who kidnapped on the Edo state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tony Aziegbemi, on Sunday, March 24, contacted his family, and demanded N500 million ransom, after ten days in captivity.

A member of Aziegbemi’s family, who spoke in confidence with our correspondent, was silent on what PDP leaders in Nigeria, including Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, were doing to raise the ransom.

However, Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, a Superintendent of Police (SP), stated that the command was not aware of the huge ransom demanded by the kidnappers.

Aziegbemi was kidnapped at 11 p.m., near his personal residence, off Country Home Road, Government Reservation Area (GRA) Benin, after attending a political meeting at Government House in the state capital.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

