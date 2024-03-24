Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

JUST IN: “Tinubu Calls Off 72nd Birthday Celebrations, Urges Well-Wishers to Donate to Charity Instead”

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

President Bola Tinubu, ahead of his 72nd birthday, has made a humble request to his associates and well-wishers across the nation. He has asked them not to organize any celebratory events in his honor. Instead, he plans to utilize his birthday as a time for introspection and rededication to the noble task of fostering a more stable, secure, prosperous, and unified Nigeria.

This decision follows a precedent set in previous years. In 2022, Tinubu canceled his 70th birthday celebration to honor the victims of the Kaduna train attack. Similarly, in 2023, he forwent his 71st birthday colloquium and opted for prayers for the country.

In a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu expressed gratitude for the honor of leadership during these challenging times. He emphasized that, given the current national mood and recent security challenges, it would be inappropriate to hold birthday events or publish congratulatory messages in his name.

Tinubu urged friends and associates who wished to convey their goodwill to instead contribute to charity organizations in his name. While acknowledging the bravery of the armed forces in recent rescue missions, he remains committed to the greater cause of nation-building.

On his birthday, Tinubu intends to reflect on the state of the nation and rededicate himself to the pursuit of a better, more united Nigeria.

