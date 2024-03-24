Menu
JUST IN: Police nab six cultists with guns, bullets in Osun

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Six suspected cultists en route to Delta State have been arrested in Ipetu-Ijesa in Ori-Ade Local Government Area of Osun State with guns and bullets.

The Nation gathered that suspects were found in possession of guns and bullets when they were apprehended at a motor park in the town.

According to a security source, the six suspects were on their way from Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, to Delta State to reinforce their group for a cult war.

The Osun state police command through its public relations officer, SP Yemisi Opalola said that “the six suspects were arrested at Ipetu-Ijesa motor pack.

“Four cut-to-size locally made pistols with 155 rounds of live 9mm ammunition were recovered from the suspect. The suspects confessed to being members of the Eiye confraternity from Ilorin town, Kwara state, and heading to Delta state for cultism operation.”

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Gbenga Samson

