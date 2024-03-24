Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

JUST IN: Many feared injured, homes razed as irate youths clash in Plateau

By: Naija247news

Date:

Several homes were razed, barns destroyed and cattle rustled following a violent clash between irate youths in the Ponglong area of Lalin district, Mikang local government council, Plateau state.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The clash, between Motola and Taroh youths, occurred on Saturday night in Mikang local government.

The Nation gathered that some persons were killed while the numbers of those who sustained various degrees of injuries are also reported to be high.

Some residents added that they are yet to ascertain the number of persons reportedly killed in the bloody clash.

The transition chairman of the council, Hon. Daniel Kungmi, said the clash which occurred between two persons were later hijacked by irate youths and criminals.

He said: “Within a short while, the situation degenerated leading to burning down of houses and barns.

“Several criminal elements took advantage of the unfortunate situation and rustled cattles as well as other valuables.”

He added: “Immediately we got the news of the clash, we reported the incident to security operatives who moved swiftly to the affected community to restore law and order.

“I just returned from the affected community and the situation is under control, but for now, we can not ascertain the number of persons killed in the clash.

“I am also in touch with the transition committee chairman of Langtang North local government council, Hon Nanmwa Kumzhi and we would be holding a critical stakeholders meeting soon as this clash is between brothers.”

Hon Daniel Kungmi urged residents of the area to be calm.

“I call on the people to be more tolerable and cautious of undesirable elements that might want to take advantage of the unfortunate situation to inflict harm on innocent persons.”

He added that the commissioner of police in the state is on his way to visit the affected community on Sunday.

The spokesperson of the state police command DSP Alabo Alfred hasn’t responded to inquiry when contacted on the incident.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
JUST IN: “Tinubu Calls Off 72nd Birthday Celebrations, Urges Well-Wishers to Donate to Charity Instead”
Next article
BREAKING: DHQ confirms rescue of Kaduna school children in Zamfara
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

AI Could Help Eliminate Tuberculosis

Naija247news Naija247news -
Mar 21, 2024MOHAMMED YASSIN Artificial intelligence could revolutionize how countries...

Why Have Developing Countries Soured on Multilateralism?

Naija247news Naija247news -
PINELOPI KOUJIANOU GOLDBERG While political disputes over specific provisions in...

Nigeria finish second as 13th African Games ends

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Team Nigeria finished second on the medals table at...

“Governor Makinde’s $500 million Livestock Agenda Receives Acclaim from World Bank and Federal Ministry”

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The World Bank, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

AI Could Help Eliminate Tuberculosis

AI 0
Mar 21, 2024MOHAMMED YASSIN Artificial intelligence could revolutionize how countries...

Why Have Developing Countries Soured on Multilateralism?

Globalism 0
PINELOPI KOUJIANOU GOLDBERG While political disputes over specific provisions in...

Nigeria finish second as 13th African Games ends

Nigeria Football Federation 0
Team Nigeria finished second on the medals table at...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading