JUST IN: Four die in Bauchi stampede

By: Naija247news

Date:

No fewer than four people have lost their lives in a stampede in Bauchi State during an almsgiving exercise.

The stampede occurred at the Shafa Holdings Company Plc headquarters along Jos Road on Sunday at about 10 a.m.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili, confirmed the incident to our correspondent via the telephone, adding that the situation has been stabilised.

When asked for further details, he said he would revert as he was in a public place where he couldn’t discuss state security affairs.

As of the time of filing this report, the company has yet to issue any statement on the matter.

Details later…

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

