JUST IN: Four die in Bauchi stampede

No fewer than four people have lost their lives in a stampede in Bauchi State during an almsgiving exercise.

The stampede occurred at the Shafa Holdings Company Plc headquarters along Jos Road on Sunday at about 10 a.m.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili, confirmed the incident to our correspondent via the telephone, adding that the situation has been stabilised.