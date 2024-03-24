Julius Abure crisis worsens as Lagos LP Calls for his Resignation Amid Convention Venue Change

In the midst of internal strife within the Labour Party, the Lagos State chapter has demanded the resignation of the embattled National Chairman, Julius Abure. This call comes as the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) decides to relocate the upcoming national convention from Abia State to Anambra State due to logistical issues.

Initially planned for Abia State, the national convention faced opposition and challenges, notably from the state’s governor, Alex Otti, prompting the decision to move it to Anambra State. The shift in venue follows alleged reluctance from Otti to support the event.

Julius Abure and his leadership team have been grappling with a legitimacy crisis, drawing criticism and calls for resignation from various party stakeholders. The Lagos State chapter, led by Chairman Rasheed Bamishe, joined the chorus of voices urging Abure to step down.

Bamishe emphasized the need for Abure to prioritize the party’s interests by relinquishing his position and allowing for the appointment of a Caretaker National Chairman. He highlighted concerns over allegations of dishonesty and forgery surrounding Abure, which have tarnished the party’s image.

Despite mounting pressure, Abure has shown no signs of yielding, prompting further condemnation from party members. Bamishe denounced Abure’s leadership style, labeling it as authoritarian and detrimental to the party’s democratic principles.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abure and the Labour Party’s National Secretary, Umar Ibrahim, formally announced the change in convention venue to Grand Seasons Hotel in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Ayo Olorunfemi, the Deputy National Chairman of the party, confirmed the decision, citing security concerns and the need for a secure and accessible location for the convention. Despite opposition from certain factions within the party, the NEC and state chairmen have endorsed the new venue and affirmed their commitment to proceeding with the convention.

As tensions simmer within the Labour Party, the fate of Julius Abure’s leadership hangs in the balance, with calls for his resignation growing louder amidst preparations for the upcoming national convention in Anambra State.