Ifeanyi Ubah’s Empowerment Rally Marks Political Shift in Anambra State

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, lauded the mobilization efforts of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah during an empowerment program in Anambra. Joined by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma and other APC leaders, Ganduje emphasized the readiness of the Igbo to engage in national politics.

The event, held at the Ifeanyi Ubah International Stadium in Nnewi, showcased a significant turnout, demonstrating a strong indication of the Southeast’s inclination toward mainstream politics. Before the empowerment, a Southeast Colloquium, organized by Ubah and the APC, gathered political figures from various parties to discuss regional issues.

During the empowerment, various items including tricycles, motorcycles, vehicles, wrappers, rice, and generators were distributed to attendees. Ganduje noted the historic nature of the event, highlighting Ubah’s unprecedented mobilization efforts.

Ganduje expressed confidence in the APC’s prospects in the 2025 Anambra governorship election, citing the overwhelming support witnessed at the rally. He urged the Igbo to align with the ruling party, emphasizing the potential for political empowerment and an end to marginalization.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma commended Ubah’s efforts and echoed Ganduje’s sentiments, praising APC National Leader Bola Tinubu for his bold policy decisions. Uzodinma emphasized Tinubu’s resolve in confronting longstanding challenges, such as fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate unification.

In response, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah reiterated the determination of Anambra residents to embrace mainstream politics, expressing optimism for an APC victory in the 2025 governorship election. APC leaders affirmed that Ubah’s candidacy could pave the way for political transformation in the state.