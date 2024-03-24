“Governor Makinde’s $500 million Livestock Agenda Receives Acclaim from World Bank and Federal Ministry”

The World Bank, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, has lauded Governor Seyi Makinde for his unwavering commitment to improving livestock production in Oyo state. This commendation came during a two-day livestock production stakeholders’ engagement organized by the World Bank Task Team and the National Coordinating Office on the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) in Oyo State.

Sanusi Abubakar, the L-PRES National Project Coordinator, highlighted that the event aimed to facilitate the implementation of a $500 million World Bank Project initiated by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security. The project aims to enhance productivity, commercialization, and resilience within the livestock value chain.

Stakeholders, hosted by Dr. Debo Akande, the Director General of the Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA) and Chairman of L-PRES in Oyo state, along with Kola Kazeem, the L-PRES State Project Coordinator, visited the Fashola Farm in Oyo to assess the state government’s efforts in livestock production.

After the field trip, Abubakar emphasized that the project’s mission is to expedite the implementation of the livestock program nationwide, as directed by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyiari.

Kola Kazeem, the L-PRES State Project Coordinator, reiterated the team’s commitment to supporting livestock production and development. He praised Fashola Farms as a model project for Oyo state and beyond, noting its unique arrangement in promoting livestock production.

Debo Akande emphasized Oyo state’s vast potential in livestock production and expressed the L-PRES project’s readiness to bolster the state government’s efforts in developing the livestock value chain, including poultry, piggery, and other sectors. He assured that the challenges faced by livestock farmers would be addressed through collaborative efforts with L-PRES and the World Bank.