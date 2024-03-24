Menu
Four Nigerian wrestlers secure Olympic qualification in Egypt

Four Nigerian Wrestlers on Saturday qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics in their various events at the ongoing African championships and Olympics qualifiers in Alexandria, Egypt.

The wrestlers will now join Odunayo Adekuoroye, who secured qualification in 2023 after winning a bronze medal in the women’s 57kg at the World Championships in Belgrade.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics silver medalist Blessing Oburududu booked a place at the 2024 Paris Olympics after a 2-0 pinfall victory over Uilau Tarkong of Palau in the 68kg.

World Military Champion, Hannah Reuben 76kg pipped Amy Youin of Cote D’Ivoire 6-0 to secure Olympics slot In Paris.

Esther Kolawole joined the list of Nigerian athletes going to Paris for the Olympics after overcoming Angelina Rodrigues of Cape Verde 10-0.

African Games champion, Christiana Ogunsanya in the 53kg overpowered Egyptian Shaimaa Mohamed 10-0 to secure qualification.

However, Mercy Genesis narrowly missed out on Paris Olympics in this window after a 5-7 defeat to Nada

Mohamed of Egypt in the 50kg weight class.

Five female wrestlers will represent the country in the Paris 2024 Olympics .

Nigerian male freestyle wrestlers will hope to join their female counterparts on Sunday when they take to the mat.

Sunday will be the final day of this window’s qualifiers.
The remaining Olympic slots will be decided on May 9 to 12 at the 2024 World Qualification Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey.

The African championships and Olympic qualifiers which started on Monday in Alexandria, Egypt is expected to end Sunday. (NAN)

