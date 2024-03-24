Menu
EDO: Impeachment noose tightens on Shaibu as CJ raises panel

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, has set up a seven-man committee to investigate alleged constitutional infractions against Philip Shaibu, the state’s deputy governor.

Registrar of the Edo State Judiciary, Benson Osagie Osawaru, in a statement dated March 22, 2024, with reference number CR/4837/Vol. II/131, said the panel of seven is chaired by Justice S.A. Omonua, rtd.

It added that other members are Professor Violet Aigbokhaevbo, Professor Boniface Onomion Edegbai, Professor Theresa Akpoghome, Mr Oghogho Ayodele Oviasu, Dr Andrew Oliha and Mr Idris Abdulkareen.

The statement reads: “This is to bring to the notice of the general public that in line with Section 188(5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice D.I. Okungbowa, has constituted the panel of seven persons to investigate the allegations contained in the impeachment notice against the deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu.”

Edo State House of Assembly had, on March 19, 2024, through a resolution passed by 19 out of the 24 members, directed the CJ to constitute a seven-man panel to investigate Shaibu.

Shaibu, however, approached an Abuja Federal High Court the same day asking the court, through an ex-parte motion, to restrain the assembly, the CJ and his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, from taking further action on the impeachment process pending the determination of the substantive matter before the court.

In the motion dated and filed on March 18, the deputy governor, through his lawyer, Professor Oladoyin Awoyale, also joined the Edo State Government, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Clerk of the Assembly, the Director General of the Department of State Security, DSS, and the Inspector General of Police

Though the court, presided over by Justice James Omotoso, did not grant Shaibu’s request, it said all parties be put on notice.

While adjourning the matter to April 15, 2024, the court granted the request that the parties be served by substituted means.

Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

