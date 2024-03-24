Detention of Kanu: Stop killings, he will regain his freedom – Ohanaeze

By Chinonso Alozie

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on Sunday appealed to youths to stop killings over the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, at the facility of Department of State Service, DSS.

Iwuanyanwu through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ben Osuagwu stated this in a statement issued to newsmen in Owerri, while reacting to the failure of the Federal High court in Abuja, to grant Kanu bail, last Tuesday.

He also assured the youths that Kanu would be freed soon. Ohanaeze said: “The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has appealed to Nigerian Youths to avoid killing, violence and wanton destruction of properties across the country over the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The appeal followed the failure of the Federal High Court in Abuja to grant Nnamdi Kanu bail on Tuesday, March 19. Millions of Nigerians and youths in the country and in diaspora expected that Nnamdi Kanu would be granted bail having spent over three to four years incarceration in detention.

“I wish to appeal to all Nigerian Youths to exercise some patience and avoid any act that would lead to destruction of life and property. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has made it very clear on many occasions that he will not support any act of arson or bloodshed and wondered why his continued incarceration. Well meaning Nigerians should put their trust in divine providence of Almighty God and by his grace Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be free from incarceration very soon.”

“Millions of well meaning Nigerians across the federation including those in the Diaspora and some notable leaders from Europe, United States and United Kingdom have all wondered why the Nigerian government has continued to torture the youngman for some years now whereas those from other parts of the country who have done worst things are walking the streets freely,,” he said.