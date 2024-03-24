Delta monarchs pledge to assist in tracking killers of military officers

How land dispute led to killing of soldiers in Delta – Community leader, Oshare

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Traditional rulers in Delta State have pledged to assist security agencies in fishing out those who perpetrated the killing of 17 officers of the Nigerian Army at Okuama community in Delta.

Rising from a meeting of the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, DSCTR, in Asaba, the monarchs condemned what they termed an “unprovoked and barbaric attack by the Okuama community which led to the death of the officers.”

In a five-point communique issued, the Council Chairman and Orodje of Okpe, Major-General Felix Mujakpuero,rtd, commiserated with families of the slain officers, the Nigerian Army and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The monarchs called on the “Delta State Government to set up an independent investigative panel of inquiry to ascertain the immediate and remote cause or causes of the communal crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba Communities.

“We also appeal to the Nigerian Army to carry out their search for the perpetrators of the dastardly killing of the gallant officers in line with global best practices. In our own capacity, we will pledge to assist in finding the perpetrators of the heinous crime. We implore members of the public to stop peddling falsehood and unsubstantiated claims as such action can further exacerbate the already fragile peace in the state.”