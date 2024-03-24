Menu
Damilola Taylor’s father Richard dies 10 years after son ’s murder in UK

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Nigeria-born activist Richard Taylor, who lost his son Damilola to murder in UK at only 10 years, is dead.
He died yesterday following a protracted illness, his family announced.

He was aged 75. Following the circumstances of Damilola’s death in November 2000, the father set up the Damilola Taylor Trust to campaign against knife crime and dedicated years to improving the lives of disadvantaged children.

He said he wanted his son to be remembered as a boy of hope and for his legacy to be a better life and opportunities for underprivileged young people.

Damilola was left bleeding to death in a stairwell in Peckham, South-east London, after he was attacked and slashed with a broken bottle on his way home from a library.

After three crown court trials, his two killers, brothers Ricky and Danny Preddie, were finally put behind bars.

