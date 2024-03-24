Ban on ex-govs, deputies pension not targeted at Ikpeazu, says Otti

Abia Governor Denies Targeting Predecessor in Pension Repeal

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has refuted claims that the recent repeal of the law allowing pension payments to former governors and deputies was aimed at his predecessor, Okezie Ikpeazu. The decision by the Abia State House of Assembly has stirred controversy, with some suggesting it was a move against Ikpeazu.

Responding to accusations made by Ikpeazu’s Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, Otti’s Special Adviser on Media, Ferdinand Ekeoma, clarified that the repeal was in the interest of Abians and not targeted at any individual. He emphasized that the law was a state policy meant to benefit all citizens.

Ekeoma stressed that the government had never issued any statement implicating Ikpeazu or any former governor regarding the repeal. He argued that the anger displayed by Ikpeazu’s camp implied an expectation of payment, despite the state’s pressing financial challenges inherited from the previous administration.

Governor Otti’s focus, Ekeoma asserted, is on addressing the state’s governance issues and clearing arrears left by his predecessor. He reaffirmed Otti’s commitment to prioritizing the welfare of Abians over political interests, highlighting the government’s efforts to address longstanding issues and improve the state’s prospects.