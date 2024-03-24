Anambra 2025: Southeast ready for mainstream politics, says Ganduje

APC Chairman Ganduje Sees Igbo Ready for Mainstream Politics

Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed confidence in the Igbo community’s readiness to engage in national politics. His remarks came after attending an empowerment program organized by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah in Anambra.

Ganduje, alongside Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma and other APC leaders, witnessed the event at the Ifeanyi Ubah International Stadium in Nnewi. Prior to the empowerment, they participated in the first Southeast Colloquium, organized by Ubah and the APC at Anaedo Hall, Nnewi.

During the empowerment, various items such as tricycles, motorcycles, machines, vehicles, wrappers, rice, and generators were distributed to attendees. Ganduje hailed the massive turnout and empowerment efforts as evidence of the APC’s potential victory in the 2025 Anambra governorship election.

He emphasized the significance of Igbo participation in national politics and urged them to join the APC, citing the region’s historical potential in producing national leaders like Dr. Alex Ekwueme. Ganduje highlighted the importance of aligning with the ruling party to overcome marginalization.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma commended Ubah’s initiatives and praised APC National Leader Bola Tinubu for his decisive actions in addressing national challenges, including the removal of fuel subsidy and exchange rate unification.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah reiterated Anambra’s determination to embrace mainstream politics and expressed confidence in electing an APC governor in 2025. APC leaders suggested that Ubah’s candidacy under the party’s banner could lead to political transformation in the state.