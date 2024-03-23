“Your entire net worth is some people’s shopping money” – Daniel Regha blasts Burna Boy

March 23, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial media personality, Daniel Regha has thrown a heavy shade at singer Burna Boy for constantly bragging about his net worth.

The Afrobeats artist had gone online to reveal what he plans to do to those whom he dislikes.

He revealed that he wants to get a pilot who will fly him above the houses of those he hates so he ban piss down on their roofs.

Daniel Regha blasted him for making such statement. He said that Burna Boy seem to have quickly forgotten where he is coming from.

He stated that Burna Boy is always fond of being unnecessarily disrespectful and what he thinks is his net worth is what people use to shop.

Daniel Regha wrote:

“Burna u seem to forget ur come up story; Ur voice, songs & lifestyle should be representing positive change but u are fond of doing the exact ¤pposite by being unnecessar!ly disrespectful! Ur entire net worth is some people’s sh¤pping money, so qu!t the bragg!ng. There’s more to life than material comforts, be humble” (www.naija247news.com).