Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Uganda’s president appoints son as military chief

By: Naija247news

Date:

KAMPALA, March 22 (Reuters) – Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has appointed his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as head of the military, the defence ministry said on Friday.
Muhoozi Kainerugaba, 48, a general in the military, is widely seen as his father’s successor in waiting and once stirred controversy by threatening to invade neighbouring Kenya. The ministry said in a statement he replaces Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, who was removed and appointed as a junior minister.
In 2022, Museveni removed his son as commander of Uganda’s land forces after he made threats to invade neighbouring Kenya in posts on social media platform X.
In the posts, Kainerugaba also expressed support for Russia’s President Vladimir Putin saying: “The majority of mankind (that are non-white) support Russia’s stand in Ukraine.”
Kainerugaba has long been viewed as being prepared to take over the presidency from his father, 79, who has ruled the east African country for nearly 40 years.
Although Ugandan laws bar serving military officers from involvement in politics, Kainerugaba frequently trades barbs with opposition politicians and has also formed a pressure group that has been mobilising political support for him, drawing criticism from his critics and the opposition.
Uganda is due to hold its next presidential election in early 2026 and Museveni is widely expected to seek re-election.
Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tyla Drops Debut Album Following Grammy Win
Next article
Senegal’s Ba criticises rival’s national currency plan as bad for investment
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira up to N1,470/$ in parallel market

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
The Naira on Friday appreciated to N1,470 per dollar...

Russia, China veto US-led UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire

Naija247news Naija247news -
March 22 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council...

Senegal’s Ba criticises rival’s national currency plan as bad for investment

Naija247news Naija247news -
DAKAR, March 22 (Reuters) - The presidential candidate for...

Tyla Drops Debut Album Following Grammy Win

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Tyla, the 22-year-old South African singer-songwriter, has unveiled her...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira up to N1,470/$ in parallel market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
The Naira on Friday appreciated to N1,470 per dollar...

Russia, China veto US-led UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire

Geopolitics 0
March 22 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council...

Senegal’s Ba criticises rival’s national currency plan as bad for investment

Democracy Africa 0
DAKAR, March 22 (Reuters) - The presidential candidate for...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading