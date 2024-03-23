Menu
Tyla Drops Debut Album Following Grammy Win

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Tyla, the 22-year-old South African singer-songwriter, has unveiled her self-titled debut album on Friday, riding high on her recent triumph at the Grammy Awards.

Her breakthrough came last year when her amapiano track “Water” soared to the top 10 on the U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and landed in the top 5 in the UK. Amapiano, a fusion of house, jazz, and log drums originating from South Africa, catapulted Tyla to international recognition.

Describing her 15-track album “TYLA,” which includes collaborations with renowned artists like U.S. rapper Travis Scott and Nigerian singer Tems, she explains it as a blend of her diverse musical influences.

“Pop, R&B, and then obviously amapiano and Afrobeats because that’s where I’m from, that’s the sounds of home,” Tyla shared with Reuters. “I’ve always just wanted to mix it all together, and I’ve gotten to a place where I’m happy with the way it sounds.”

Tyla’s win at the Grammy Awards last month for the best African music performance signifies the increasing popularity of Afrobeats and other African music genres on the global stage, largely fueled by platforms like TikTok.

Her hit song “Water,” released in July, gained immense traction on TikTok, with users worldwide sharing videos of themselves dancing to her tunes under the #WaterChallenge hashtag.

Reflecting on the widespread embrace of amapiano, Tyla expressed excitement about its crossover appeal beyond South Africa’s borders. She also hinted at a potential collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Lisa after sharing a video of them listening to “TYLA” together.

“We’ve been speaking about making a song together, so yes, for sure,” Tyla confirmed.

