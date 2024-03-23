Troops rescue 78 women, children, kill 5 ISWAP terrorists in Northeast

Gallant troops of 7 Division Nigerian Army in clearance operations, have eliminated five ISWAP and JAS terrorists in fighting patrols and rescued a total of 78 women and children in villages of the North East.

A statement by Army headquarters said the troops achieved the feat while pouncing on the vestiges of the Islamic State of West African Province and their JAS counterpart in North East Nigeria.

It said, “In an aggressive clearance patrol conducted on Friday, 22 March 2024, by a Combat Team (CT) of the Division, troops successfully cleared 6 villages where terrorists hibernated with their hostages.

“During the operation, the CT came in contact with the terrorists and fiercely engaged them in a gun battle, eliminating 5 of the terrorists.

“The valiant troops also rescued 78 persons, comprising 35 women and 43 children held hostage by the terrorists.

“The enclaves and villages cleared by the CT include Ngurusoye, Sabon Gari, Mairamri 1 and 2, Bula Dalo, and Bula Dalo extension.

“Other areas also cleared are Yamanci and Gargaji general areas.

“Items recovered are one terrorists’ flag, a mobile phone belonging to the terrorists.

“The rescued victims are in custody for preliminary investigation and profiling.

“The troops have continued to maintain momentum in the ongoing Operations Desert Sanity III to rid the North East of terrorists and insurgents.”