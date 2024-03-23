Menu
Search
Subscribe
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Troops rescue 78 women, children, kill 5 ISWAP terrorists in Northeast

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Gallant troops of 7 Division Nigerian Army in clearance operations, have eliminated five ISWAP and JAS terrorists in fighting patrols and rescued a total of 78 women and children in villages of the North East.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A statement by Army headquarters said the troops achieved the feat while pouncing on the vestiges of the Islamic State of West African Province and their JAS counterpart in North East Nigeria.

It said, “In an aggressive clearance patrol conducted on Friday, 22 March 2024, by a Combat Team (CT) of the Division, troops successfully cleared 6 villages where terrorists hibernated with their hostages.

“During the operation, the CT came in contact with the terrorists and fiercely engaged them in a gun battle, eliminating 5 of the terrorists.

“The valiant troops also rescued 78 persons, comprising 35 women and 43 children held hostage by the terrorists.

“The enclaves and villages cleared by the CT include Ngurusoye, Sabon Gari, Mairamri 1 and 2, Bula Dalo, and Bula Dalo extension.

“Other areas also cleared are Yamanci and Gargaji general areas.

“Items recovered are one terrorists’ flag, a mobile phone belonging to the terrorists.

“The rescued victims are in custody for preliminary investigation and profiling.

“The troops have continued to maintain momentum in the ongoing Operations Desert Sanity III to rid the North East of terrorists and insurgents.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
JUST IN: Gunmen kill two police operatives, bomb patrol vehicle in Imo state
Next article
Lai Mohammed: How Fake News Almost Ended His 40-Year Marriage
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Why nobody is talking about yorubanisation after fulanisation, by Ugoji Egbujo

Naija247news Naija247news -
Before becoming the President, Tinubu was well-known for his...

Labour Party: Common Things that tie Obi and Buhari, by Emmanuel Aziken

Naija247news Naija247news -
The amusing tug-of-war between the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC...

“Putin Vows Justice for Moscow Attack Victims, Declares National Mourning Day”

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged to hold accountable...

Oloro of Oro kingdom dies in Kwara

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin The Oloro of Oro Kingdom in...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Why nobody is talking about yorubanisation after fulanisation, by Ugoji Egbujo

Opinion 0
Before becoming the President, Tinubu was well-known for his...

Labour Party: Common Things that tie Obi and Buhari, by Emmanuel Aziken

Opinion 0
The amusing tug-of-war between the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC...

“Putin Vows Justice for Moscow Attack Victims, Declares National Mourning Day”

Geopolitics 0
Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged to hold accountable...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading