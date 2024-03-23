Troops kill five terrorists in Borno villages

Troops of the 7 Division Nigerian Army have eliminated no fewer than five terrorists during clearance operations in Borno State.

On Friday, the clearance operations conducted by the Combat Team led to the rescue of 78 kidnapped victims, including 35 women and 43 children.

The troops successfully cleared six villages where the terrorists were operating. These villages include Ngurusoye, Sabon Gari, Mairamri 1 and 2, Bula Dalo, Bula Dalo extension, Yamanci, and Gargaji, all located in Borno State.

The Director, Nigerian Army Public Relations, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

It reads, “Troops of 7 Division Nigerian Army have continued to pounce on the vestiges of the Islamic State of West African Province and their JAS counterpart in North East Nigeria.

“In an aggressive clearance patrol conducted on Friday, March 22, 2024, by a Combat Team of the Division, troops successfully cleared six villages where terrorists hibernated with their hostages.

“During the operation, the CT came in contact with the terrorists and fiercely engaged them in a gun battle, eliminating five of the terrorists. The valiant troops also rescued 78 persons, comprising 35 women and 43 children held hostage by the terrorists.

“The enclaves and villages cleared by the CT include Ngurusoye, Sabon Gari, Mairamri 1 and 2, Bula Dalo, and Bula Dalo extension. Other areas also cleared are Yamanci and Gargaji general areas. Items recovered are one terrorist’s flag and a mobile phone belonging to the terrorists. The rescued victims are in custody for preliminary investigation and profiling.

“The troops have continued to maintain momentum in the ongoing Operations Desert Sanity III to rid the North East of terrorists and insurgents.”