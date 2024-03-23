Tinubu may announce new minimum wage on Workers’ Day

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A member of the National Minimum Wage Committee has disclosed plans for President Bola Tinubu to announce the new minimum wage on May 1, aligning with International Labour Day. The committee is working tirelessly to finalize negotiations before then, expecting the President to address the nation on Workers’ Day.

Speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the matter, the committee member stated, “Our target is to ensure that Mr. President announces the minimum wage by the 1st of May, which is the Workers’ Day, for it to take effect from April.”

The current minimum wage of N30,000 is set to expire on March 31, prompting urgency in the negotiation process. However, the committee member cautioned that there’s still much ground to cover before arriving at an agreeable rate for the country.

The committee’s approach involves collating reports from zonal public hearings and considering inputs from various stakeholders. This includes representatives from labor unions, employers’ associations, and government bodies.

While the timeline is ambitious, there are challenges ahead, including ensuring the wage is both feasible for employers and meets the needs of workers. The committee will also engage with state governors and private sector representatives to address concerns about implementation.

Although the official spokespersons for the government were unavailable for comment, indications suggest that if negotiations proceed smoothly, President Tinubu might not wait until May 1 to make the announcement.

**Labour Prepares for Battle as Governors Seek Minimum Wage Adjustments**

In a parallel development, Organised Labour has issued a stern warning to state governors, insisting on full implementation of the new minimum wage once it becomes law. The governors, however, advocate for considerations of states’ unique circumstances in determining the wage amount.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum emphasizes the need for a balanced approach, considering the financial capacities of both government and private sector employers. Despite this, labor unions reject any delay in implementing the new wage, citing economic pressures exacerbated by inflation.

While the negotiation process continues, workers across different regions have presented varying proposals, reflecting the diverse economic landscapes of the country.

The threat of industrial unrest looms large if governors fail to comply with the new wage legislation. Labour unions vow to ensure stricter penalties for non-compliant governors and employers, signaling a robust stance on workers’ rights.

As the negotiation unfolds, both sides must navigate complex economic realities to reach a mutually beneficial agreement. The outcome will not only shape the livelihoods of millions of workers but also set a precedent for future wage negotiations in Nigeria.