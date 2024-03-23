Study Suggests Climate Change Intensified West African Heat Wave

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A recent study indicates that climate change played a significant role in exacerbating the intense heat and humidity that swept across West African nations in February, leading to widespread illness and disruptions, including in Nigeria.

According to research conducted by the World Weather Attribution (WWA), which focuses on analyzing recent climate events, the region experienced its most severe heat between February 11 and 15, with temperatures soaring above 40°C. However, when factoring in humidity, the apparent temperature reached an average of 50°C (122°F), making conditions exceptionally hazardous.

Guigma Kiswendsida, a meteorologist at the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre, explained that higher humidity levels hinder the body’s ability to sweat, making it difficult to cool down and intensifying the perception of heat.

The data from the study suggested that southern West Africa, including countries like Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Ivory Coast, experienced temperatures approximately 4 degrees hotter due to climate change. This occurrence, described as a “one-in-10 year event,” is unusual for the region, as such extreme temperatures are typically observed later in the year.

The study highlighted an increase in heat-related illnesses in Nigeria, public advisories of “dangerous temperatures” in Ghana, and the necessity for cooling breaks during a major football tournament. Additionally, in cocoa-producing regions like Ivory Coast and Ghana, delayed rains compounded agricultural challenges, leading to supply shortages and record-high cocoa prices.

The abrupt onset of the heat wave following the cooler months raises concerns about its potential health impacts, particularly in regions with limited access to resources like electricity and water for cooling measures. Maja Vahlberg, also from the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre, emphasized the importance of preventive measures to mitigate heat-related risks, underscoring the challenges faced by many communities across Africa due to inadequate infrastructure.